Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRTX. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $770,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,768,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock worth $3,086,690. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $518,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 3,169.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $112.45 on Thursday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $69.58 and a 1 year high of $146.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.95 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.10.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

