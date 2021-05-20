Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Shares Up 4%

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) shares were up 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.49 and last traded at $20.48. Approximately 6,405 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 31,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on shares of Kaspien in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average is $23.07. The company has a market cap of $50.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.67.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.55. Kaspien had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 923.43%. The business had revenue of $45.46 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaspien stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) by 87.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Kaspien worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates a platform of software and services on digital marketplaces. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, and others. The company was formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Kaspien Holdings Inc in September 2020.

