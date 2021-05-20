Kava.io Price Down 27.7% Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.75 or 0.00009509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a total market cap of $262.86 million and approximately $197.40 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00064561 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.10 or 0.00284549 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00009955 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00032185 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 125,459,218 coins and its circulating supply is 70,172,142 coins. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

