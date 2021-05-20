Keller Group’s (KLR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Keller Group (LON:KLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of KLR traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 818 ($10.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,006. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 831.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 745.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £591.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Keller Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 875 ($11.43).

About Keller Group

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

