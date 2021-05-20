Ken S. Ansin Sells 1,020 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Stock

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Director Ken S. Ansin sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $33,935.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,046.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ken S. Ansin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Ken S. Ansin sold 1,324 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $47,412.44.

Shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $33.36. 15,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,202,000 after purchasing an additional 42,941 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 15.1% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 362,464 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 47,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 63.7% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 63,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 24,805 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 12.4% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 62,681 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a Massachusetts corporation that conducts substantially all its operations through Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, commonly referred to as Enterprise Bank, and has reported 126 consecutive profitable quarters. Enterprise Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing in commercial loans and investment securities.

