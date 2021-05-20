Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $373.95

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 373.95 ($4.89) and traded as high as GBX 441 ($5.76). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 432 ($5.64), with a volume of 45,172 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Kenmare Resources from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £474.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 430.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 373.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Kenmare Resources’s payout ratio is currently 0.74%.

In related news, insider Steven McTiernan bought 12,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 408 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £49,996.32 ($65,320.51). Also, insider Elaine Dorward-King bought 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 437 ($5.71) per share, for a total transaction of £27,968 ($36,540.37).

Kenmare Resources Company Profile (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.