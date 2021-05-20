Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) shares rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.76 and last traded at $16.76. Approximately 210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

Separately, Danske lowered Kesko Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average of $13.93.

Kesko Oyj provides trading sector services. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade segments. The company's Grocery Trade segment is involved in the wholesale and B2B trade of groceries; and the retail sale of home and specialty goods in Finland. This segment operates approximately 1,236 K-food stores, including K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K in Finland.

