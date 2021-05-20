Kesselrun Resources (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Trading 4% Higher

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF)’s share price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 19,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.14.

Kesselrun Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KSSRF)

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns 100% interest in the Bluffpoint property comprising of 280 mining claims covering an area of 8,857 hectares located in the Kenora mining division of northwestern Ontario.

