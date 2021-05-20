Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.46

Shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.46 and traded as high as $11.98. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 629 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.61.
Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.34 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 2.61%.
About Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU)
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.
