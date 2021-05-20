Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.46

Shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.46 and traded as high as $11.98. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 629 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.34 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 2.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEQU. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 11.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 10.0% during the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 123,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

About Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

