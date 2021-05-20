KeyCorp Comments on Walmart Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walmart in a report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.47. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walmart’s FY2022 earnings at $5.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $141.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.79. The company has a market cap of $399.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,036 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,964 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Walmart by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 14,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Walmart by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 188,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

