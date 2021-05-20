Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.30

Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.27 ($0.00). Kibo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00), with a volume of 11,068,667 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.73 million and a PE ratio of -0.95.

Kibo Energy Company Profile

Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops energy projects in Sub Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mbeya Coal to Power project located in Songwe Regio, Tanzania. It also holds an 85% interest in the Mabesekwa Coal Independent Power Project located in Botswana; and 65% interest in the Benga Power Plant Project located in the Tete province of Mozambique.

