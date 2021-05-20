Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $23,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,540 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,242,000 after acquiring an additional 375,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $510,600,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,718,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,502,000 after buying an additional 260,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,321,000 after buying an additional 117,597 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $132.58 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.67.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.18%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

