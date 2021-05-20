Kineko 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.09 Million (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. In the last week, Kineko has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.67 or 0.00004013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kineko has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kineko alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00071931 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 62.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.24 or 0.00420497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.42 or 0.00221763 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004310 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.74 or 0.00968767 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00033908 BTC.

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 2,740,088 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kineko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kineko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.