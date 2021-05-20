King DAG Market Cap Tops $30.74 Million (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One King DAG coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, King DAG has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. King DAG has a market capitalization of $30.74 million and $135,498.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

King DAG Profile

KDAG is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

