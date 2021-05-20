Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.44). Wedbush also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s FY2021 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.09) EPS.

Shares of KNTE stock opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $48.75.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNTE. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,071,000. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,279,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,469,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 291.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,710,000 after acquiring an additional 900,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,367,000.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

