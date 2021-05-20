Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.32

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.32 and traded as low as $10.17. Klabin shares last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

KLBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Klabin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised Klabin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Klabin alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.