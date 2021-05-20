Klaytn (KLAY) Trading Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.79 or 0.00004342 BTC on popular exchanges. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $4.42 billion and approximately $107.11 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00072372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00401241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00218909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00034260 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.02 or 0.00963753 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $411.09 or 0.00995405 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,574,409,491 coins and its circulating supply is 2,465,550,516 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

