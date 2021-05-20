Knights Group (LON:KGH) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Knights Group (LON:KGH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on KGH. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Knights Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Knights Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Knights Group in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knights Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 452.50 ($5.91).

Shares of KGH traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 428 ($5.59). 41,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,089. Knights Group has a 52 week low of GBX 338 ($4.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 500 ($6.53). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 436.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 415.89. The firm has a market cap of £353.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

