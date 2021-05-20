Knights Group (LON:KGH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Knights Group (LON:KGH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KGH. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Knights Group in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Knights Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 452.50 ($5.91).

Shares of Knights Group stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 428 ($5.59). 41,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,089. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17. Knights Group has a twelve month low of GBX 338 ($4.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 500 ($6.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £353.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 436.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 415.89.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

