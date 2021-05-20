Knights Group (LON:KGH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Knights Group (LON:KGH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target for the company.

Shares of KGH traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 428 ($5.59). 41,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,089. The company has a market capitalization of £353.56 million and a PE ratio of -194.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 436.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 415.89. Knights Group has a one year low of GBX 338 ($4.42) and a one year high of GBX 500 ($6.53).

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

