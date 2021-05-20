Knights Group’s (KGH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Knights Group (LON:KGH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

KGH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Knights Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on the stock.

Get Knights Group alerts:

Shares of LON KGH traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 428 ($5.59). The company had a trading volume of 41,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Knights Group has a one year low of GBX 338 ($4.42) and a one year high of GBX 500 ($6.53). The firm has a market cap of £353.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 436.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 415.89.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Knights Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knights Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.