KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.48, but opened at $20.16. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. KnowBe4 shares last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 1,016 shares.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.46.

In other news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf acquired 1,875,000 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

