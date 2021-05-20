Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of mid-to-high teens percentage growth, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.56 billion.Kohl’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.800-4.200 EPS.

KSS traded down $6.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.12. 22,894,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,703,216. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.65. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.92 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $16.31 and a twelve month high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.58%.

KSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. FIG Partners upgraded Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.65.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

