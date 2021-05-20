Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Koppers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Koppers’ FY2021 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point increased their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48. The company has a market cap of $711.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Koppers has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,006 shares of company stock worth $1,064,813. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Koppers by 5,131.4% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 788,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,400,000 after buying an additional 773,200 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,051,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,581,000 after purchasing an additional 204,108 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 394.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 181,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 724,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,583,000 after purchasing an additional 112,587 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

