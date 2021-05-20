Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,330 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.74.

NYSE:CVX opened at $103.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $198.98 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.36.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

