Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 4.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 64,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

In related news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,528.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $83,415.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302 over the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LEG stock opened at $54.27 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $59.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

