Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,890 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $83,874,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,841,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 23.1% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,034,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,636 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at $28,438,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,672,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,362,000 after acquiring an additional 593,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global stock opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.31. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $28.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.