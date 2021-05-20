Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEY opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.04.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,337.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,012 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

