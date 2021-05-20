Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $105.15 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,854 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 169,737 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 2.5% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $105,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $812,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 3,633 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $169.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $307.55 billion, a PE ratio of -106.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.56. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $108.02 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

