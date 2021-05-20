Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,404 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Boeing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $976,576,000 after acquiring an additional 331,409 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.04.

NYSE BA opened at $224.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $131.24 billion, a PE ratio of -28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.00 and a 200-day moving average of $221.49. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $131.31 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

