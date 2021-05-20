Kryll (KRL) Trading Down 18.5% Over Last Week

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Kryll coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kryll has a market cap of $10.83 million and approximately $687,327.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kryll has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00076002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00018026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $484.11 or 0.01195615 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00057796 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,994.70 or 0.09865750 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,988,781 coins. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Kryll

