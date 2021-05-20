KuCoin Token (KCS) Achieves Market Cap of $662.61 Million

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 18.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $662.61 million and $64.61 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded down 25.8% against the dollar. One KuCoin Token coin can now be bought for about $8.27 or 0.00020565 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00075615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00017830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.94 or 0.01193421 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00057849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,968.50 or 0.09868074 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token is a coin. It launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

