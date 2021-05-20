KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Shares Up 0.6%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.69 and last traded at $62.50. 101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.46 and a beta of 1.50.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KUKAY)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services.

