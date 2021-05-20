Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Gap Up to $47.50

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.50, but opened at $49.79. Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares last traded at $48.69, with a volume of 3,268 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on KLIC shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $340.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,868 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

