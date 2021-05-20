L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Credit Suisse Group

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.09.

NYSE LB opened at $66.19 on Thursday. L Brands has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $71.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger acquired 3,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in L Brands during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

