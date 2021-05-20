L Brands (NYSE:LB) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) were down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.87 and last traded at $63.65. Approximately 114,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,111,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.31.

Several equities analysts have commented on LB shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.09.

The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in L Brands by 50.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in L Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands Company Profile (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

