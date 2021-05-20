Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,586 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 54,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,855,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.13.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,195 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $267.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $155.65 and a one year high of $280.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $263.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.12.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

