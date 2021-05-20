LABS Group Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.18 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last seven days, LABS Group has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a market cap of $13.45 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00072771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.13 or 0.00431352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.00220336 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.67 or 0.01000769 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00034602 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

