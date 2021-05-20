Land Securities Group’s (LAND) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 706.91 ($9.24).

Shares of LON LAND traded up GBX 11.60 ($0.15) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 719 ($9.39). 1,426,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,354. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.33 billion and a PE ratio of -3.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 718.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 674.60. Land Securities Group has a one year low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a one year high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

In related news, insider Mark Allan bought 20,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, for a total transaction of £148,531.32 ($194,057.12).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

