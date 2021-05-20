Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stake Raised by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,158,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.85% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $52,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,448 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,748,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,517,000 after acquiring an additional 435,856 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,547,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,702,000 after acquiring an additional 443,404 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,657,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,678,000 after acquiring an additional 78,398 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSCC. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

In related news, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 6,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $272,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,254.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 38,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,778,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,786,710.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 133,175 shares of company stock worth $5,984,003 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

