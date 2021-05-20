Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 4,690 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 5.2% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after buying an additional 110,493 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 345.3% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 289,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.87. The stock had a trading volume of 51,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,158. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $48.40 and a 1-year high of $70.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

