Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,481 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.8% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.67. 201,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,625,152. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.27.

