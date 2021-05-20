Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Has $2.51 Million Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises 2.3% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VSGX traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.55. 16,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,296. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average is $60.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.