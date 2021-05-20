Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.6% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.29. 72,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,473,437. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

