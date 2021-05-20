Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,712,000 after acquiring an additional 151,491 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after acquiring an additional 605,137 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,465,000 after acquiring an additional 208,903 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,931,000 after acquiring an additional 239,948 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.07 on Thursday, reaching $380.80. 191,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,141,574. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $269.50 and a 12 month high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

