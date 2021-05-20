Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.5% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,885,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,384,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 187,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $415.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,849. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.26. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

