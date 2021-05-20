Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at CIBC

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price boosted by CIBC to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LB. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.15.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.16 on Thursday, reaching C$42.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,792. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.04. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$25.74 and a 52-week high of C$44.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.37.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$247.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.50 million. Research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8199998 earnings per share for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

