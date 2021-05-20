Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LB. CIBC upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CSFB upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.55.

TSE:LB traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$42.76. 51,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,262. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$25.74 and a 52-week high of C$44.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.37. The company has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.12.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$247.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

