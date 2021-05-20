Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Raised to C$38.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target increased by stock analysts at CSFB from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LB. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$36.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.55.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

TSE:LB traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$42.76. The stock had a trading volume of 51,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,262. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$25.74 and a twelve month high of C$44.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.37.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$247.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8199998 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.