Leadcoin (LDC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. In the last week, Leadcoin has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. Leadcoin has a total market capitalization of $164,678.58 and approximately $217.00 worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Leadcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00076929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00018195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.14 or 0.01201249 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00057846 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.83 or 0.09841004 BTC.

About Leadcoin

Leadcoin (CRYPTO:LDC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 coins and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 coins. The official website for Leadcoin is www.leadcoin.network . Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LeadCoin empowers businesses to sell their unused leads and buy hot leads from other businesses. Sellers automatically share their unused leads in real-time. LeadCoin’s matching algorithm then analyzes and matches leads to buyers. Leads who didn’t match one business, are now the perfect match for another.​​The LDC Token represents the right to acquire leads from other businesses in the network. Consumers can earn LDC tokens by sharing their data with interested businesses on LeadCoin's Lead Sharing Network. The data is shared via a cookie or web form and is related to products or services they wish to buy. Then they get real-time targeted offers from the business that bought their lead. As their lead is being exchanged on the network, they earn LDC tokens directly to their digital wallets!​ “

Buying and Selling Leadcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leadcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Leadcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Leadcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

